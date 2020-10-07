Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are here to lock horns with each other in the men’s quarter-finals of the French Open 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview. Tsitsipas contested in the French Open last year and he lost to Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round of the tournament Rublev on the other hand, did not compete in the French Open 2019. This is the fifth time that the two have been locking horns with each other. Tsitsipas has an upper hand over his opponent and is leading 3-1 in the head-to-head record. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance to French Open 2020 Quarter Finals.

The Greek tennis ace made semifinal after defeating Jaume Antoni Munar Clar 4-6 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-4, Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-4 6-2, Aljaz Bedene 6-1 6-2 3-1 ret. and Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2. The last time they played each other was in Milan in 2018. The Greece tennis ace, Tsitsipas won 4-33 3-4(5) 4-0 2-4 4-3(2) in the semifinal in Milan back in 2018. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Ruble Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev quarter-final match in men’s singles of French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros. The game will be held on October 7 (Wednesday) and it has a scheduled start time of 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can follow the live action of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev quarter-final match live on Star Sports channels. They can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

Fans can also follow the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev quarter-final online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the quarter-final clash online for is fans in India.

