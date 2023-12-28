With the conclusion of the Tennis 2023 season, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek top the ATP and WTA ranking respectively with another splendid year. Other tennis stars also played well improving their games and ranking, giving the top players strong competition. So, fans are getting ready for the exciting 2024 season for some more court action and they don’t have to wait for long. The tennis 2024 season starts in January with the United Cup in Australia. In the ATP tour, there will be 71 tournaments played between January and November. Similarly for the WTA tour, there will be 58 announced tournaments played between January and November on different surfaces and across five continents. In addition to these yearly tournaments, 2024 will also be an Olympic year – meaning the addition of team event games in the tennis world. The men’s and women's tennis events in the 2024 Olympics will start from July 29 to August 04. In the 2024 season, every player will try their best to gain as much as ranking points and prize money. ‘One of the Best Years’ Says Novak Djokovic After Record-Extending Eighth Year-End World No 1 Finish in ATP 2023 Rankings.

As ATP and WTA have confirmed dates for all the major tournaments for the upcoming season, here is the 2024 tennis schedule with the 2024 ATP and WTA calendar below, along with the tournament’s category, dates, and surface.

Australian Open 2024 Schedule

The Grand Slam tennis in 2024 begins with the Australian Open in Melbourne. This would be the 112th edition of the tournament with many star players making their name on the hard court. An inaugural Grand Slam of the year will start on January 14 and will conclude on January 28 – extending their regular calendar by one day. Novak Djokovic is the defending champion in men’s singles, winning record 10th title last year. Aryna Sabalenka won the women’s singles title last year – marking her first Grand Slam win. When is Australian Open 2024? Know Schedule, Start Date and Timings of the Tennis Matches in IST Along with Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

French Open 2024 Schedule

The action from Hard Court will turn to clay season in April with the US Men’s Clay Court championship – scheduled from April 1, 2024. With the Series of ATP 500 and Masters 1000 tournaments, the Clay Court Grand Slam – also known as the French Open will commence on May 20, 2024 at Roland Garros. The French Open Final will be played on June 09, 2024. Last season Novak Djokovic captured his third French Open title – completing a triple career Grand Slam. It was also his 23rd Grand Slam title, most in the Men’s singles category. Polish star Iga Swiatek also won her third French Open title in the 2023 edition, asserting her dominance on the clay surface.

Wimbledon 2024 Schedule

Wimbledon, the penultimate Slam of the year, takes place three weeks after Roland Garros. The Grass Major, also known as The Championships, is scheduled to organise its 137th edition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) from July 1. The finals of the fourteen-day competition will be played on July 14, 2024. Spanish young star Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the finals – denying him a chance for a ‘calendar slam’. It was the second major title for the 20-year-old Spaniard. Czech international Marketa Vondrousova also created history in 2023 Wimbledon becoming the first unseeded ladies' singles Wimbledon champion in the open era. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic To Clinch Victory in Riyadh Season Tennis Cup

US Open 2024 Schedule

The final Major of the year, the US Open, will likely begins in New York on August 26. The 2024 US Open hard court action will 144th edition of the tournament. The final of the 2024 US Open will be played on September 8, 2024. The State’s rising star Coco Gauff won her first grand slam in the 2023 US Open – defeating then world no. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. In the Men’s tournament, Serbian star Novak Djokovic captured his 24th Grand Slam, capping off one of the best seasons of his career.

ATP Finals Schedule

Although the grand slam action concludes with the US Open finals, there will be plenty of tennis action in the next tournament, and one major tournament would be the ATP Finals. The Nitto ATP Finals will start on November 10, 2024, and the final will be held on November 17, 2024. Italian Jannik Sinner will enter the tournament as the defending champion.

WTA Finals Schedule

Similarly, for women’s tennis action, the WTA Finals will start on November 03, 2024, and the final will be played on November 10, 2024. Iga Swiatek regained the top spot winning the 2023 WTA Finals title.

