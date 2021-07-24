Tokyo, July 24: Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals off penalty corners as India survived some anxious moments to scrape through to a 3-2 win against New Zealand to start their Olympic Games men's hockey campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.

Rupinderpal Singh had equalised for India in the 10th minute after New Zealand had gone ahead off a penalty corner conversion by Kane Russel. India Men's Hockey Team Defeats New Zealand in Pool A Match.

Harmanpreet scored off successive penalty corners in the 26th and 33rd minute to give India a 3-1 lead.

Stephen Jenness reduced the margin for New Zealand. The Black Sticks created a lot of pressure in the fourth quarter but could not find the equaliser.

