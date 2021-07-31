China, Japan and the United States of America are fighting it out to emerge leader at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal table. The 32nd Summer Olympic Games or Tokyo Olympics kicked off on July 23rd and after a week of the international multi-event tournament, China is leading the medal list with 46 total medal 21 gold, 13 silver and 12 gold. Japan are placed 2nd with 30 medals (17 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze) and the USA are placed at third in the country-wise medal standings with total of 16 medals (16 gold, 17 silver, 13 bronze) so far. Meanwhile, Team India is currently placed 60th in the Summer Olympic Games medal-list with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal on the opening day of the tournament being the only medal so far. You can check the real-time updated medal tally at Official Olympics Website as well.

More than 11 thousand athletes from 204 countries and Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) will be participating in 339 events in 33 sports (50 disciplines). And their eyes will be fixed on becoming the number one on the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally. You can check India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Medal Table

Check the Full Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Table On Official Website.

In the last edition, the United States of America topped the Rio Olympics 2016 medal table with the most gold medals (46) and the highest number of medals overall (121). Great Britain bagged the second spot with 27 gold medals, and their overall medal count stood at 67. China ranked third in the country-wise medal standings with 26 gold medals and 70 total medals. Japan, the host of the current edition, Tokyo Olympics 2020, ranked sixth in the previous edition with 12 gold medals. They will look forward to improving their medal tally and standing in this edition. Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Sports Events at the 32nd Summer Games.

Tokyo Summer Olympic Games 2020 will be featuring 33 sports with 50 disciplines and a total of 339 events, tentatively resulting in 339 medal sets to be distributed. The number of gold medals will decide the standings on the medal table. The number of silver medals is taken into consideration next, and then the number of bronze medals. If the countries are still tied, equal ranking is awarded, and they are listed alphabetically by IOC Country Code.

