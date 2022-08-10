The much-awaited first edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) is set to be held this year and will be played from August 14, 2022 to September 04, 2022. Six teams will compete in the tournament with hopes of becoming the inaugural champions as they face each other in gripping action at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune. Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 is yet another franchise-based league competition in India and will be the first ever for the sport of Kho Kho. The league is promoted by Amit Burman, Chairman of Dabur India, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI). Teams from Chennai, Mumbai, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telugu will take part in the competition. Odisha Govt Joins Hands With Ultimate Kho Kho To Own 5th Franchise.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Teams and Owners

Teams Owner Name Chennai Quick Guns KLO Sports Gujarat Giants Adani Sportsline Mumbai Khiladis Badshah & Punit Balan Odisha Juggernauts Government of Odisha Rajasthan Warriors Capri Global Telugu Yoddhas GMR Sports

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Date, Timings and Venue

The competition will be played from August 14, 2022 to September 04, 2022 at the Balewadi Stadium (Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex), Pune. The games will be played from 07:00 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Schedule

The schedule for Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 has been announced yet and the tournament will be held from August 14 to September 04.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐒 🗓️ Ye khel hai taiyaar, khiladi hain taiyaar, matches ki list bhi hai taiyaar 🤩 Presenting the much-awaited fixtures of the most anticipated league🫶#UltimateKhoKho #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @SonySportsNetwk pic.twitter.com/lYqyjFRT2i — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 2, 2022

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Format

A total of 34 matches will be played during the league stage with two matches taking place in a single day. The knockout matches will be played in a playoff format which will comprise qualifier and eliminator matches.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast

The tournament will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the telecast of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on their TV sets in India. Meanwhile, SonyLIV will provide the live online streaming of the games.

