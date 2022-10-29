Vijender Singh Beniwal is a professional Indian boxer, one of the strongest and sturdiest boxers to represent India in various international boxing events. He has trained under the guidance of the great Indian boxer Jagdish Singh. Winning bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as an amateur he became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. He has also claimed medals for India in World Championship, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Asian Championship at the welterweight and Middleweight divisions. Vijender Singh Returns to Winning Ways, Knocks Out Eliasu Sulley at the Jungle Rumble.

In June 2015, Vijender Singh turned pro and signed a multi-year agreement with Queensberry Promotions through IOS Sports and Entertainment hence was ruled out of the 2016 Olympics which would have been his fourth appearance at the event.

The Legendary Indian boxer will be celebrating his 37th birthday on October 29, 2022, so let’s take a looks at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

# Vijender Singh is the first Indian Boxer to win an Olympic medal. He won bronze at the 2008 Beijing

# He also won bronze at the 2009 World and Asian Championships and at the 2010 Commonwealth Games

# He won two silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2006 and 2014, where the 2006 silver medal came in the welterweight division

# In 2010 at the Asian Games he dominated the boxing event and won his first-ever gold medal in international amateur boxing

# Vijender went pro in 2015 signing a multi-year contract with Queensberry Promotions, in 2018 he signed a multi-year promotional contract with American-based boxing promotional company, Top Rank

# In professional boxing, Vijender holds an amazing record of 13-1.

# Vijender Singh had a winning streak of 12 matches before suffering his first defeat against the Russian

# He is also bestowed with Arjuna Award and Padma Shri by the Indian Government

He has a professional record of 13-1, Vijender had a 12-match winning streak since he started his pro career but, in March 2021 it came to an end as he was defeated by the Russian Artysh Lopsan via TKO. Out of his 13 wins, nine have come from knockout and four via decisions.

