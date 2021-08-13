A disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and a subsequent suspension for misconduct--things haven't been going quite well in Vinesh Phogat's way of late. She carried the burden of not doing well in the Rio Olympics 2016 where she was stretchered off due to a knee injury and was the favourite to secure a podium finish in the women's 53kg freestyle wrestling event. But she eventually lost in the quarterfinals to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and then was suspended for indiscipline by the Wrestling Federation of India. Life has indeed been difficult for her as she struggles to cope with the loss in Tokyo. Writing for a leading Indian daily, she stated, "I knew that in India, you fall as fast as you rise One medal (lost) and everything is finished." Wrestling Federation of India Temporarily Suspends Vinesh Phogat for Indiscipline, Notice Issued to Sonam Malik for Misconduct During Tokyo Olympics 2020

She added, "I don't know when I will return (to the mat). Maybe I won't. I feel I was better off with that broken leg. I had something to correct. Now my body is not broken, but I'm truly broken."

Not just this but Phogat suffered setbacks in the form of COVID-19 infections twice, as she was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. Also, she spoke about suffering from mental health issues, saying that these problems aren't given enough focus and importance in India. Drawing a reference to top US gymnast Simone Biles, who had pulled out of the women's team event at the Olympics during the competition, citing mental health issues, Phogat said, "We celebrate Simone Biles as she said that I am not mentally prepared to perform at the Olympics and did not do her event.

"Try just saying that in India. Forget pulling out of wrestling, just try saying that you are not ready," the 26-year old, who suffered from mental health issues, added further.

