Indian ace athlete Neeraj Chopra is on song here at the World Athletics Championships 2022. The Indian javelin thrower has registered his name in history book of national athletics when he won his maiden Olympic gold title at Tokyo Olympic. He had to travel extra mile in the Olympics to beat the best throwers in the men's category to be the 'golden boy' of a nation of 1.4 billion people. The 24-year-old star would be aiming for another title here at Oregon22 in USA when he would take the field in the final event. He has already qualified for the medal category event of the men's javelin throw earlier today, having topped the list with 88.39m throw. The high-flying star now would aim for top honours yet again at the global event. Now the question is, when does the golden boy of India take to the field in the final event of men's javelin throw at Oregon22? Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Video Highlights: Watch Indian Olympic Star Secure a Place in Finals of World Athletics Championships 2022

The star athlete would compete in the final event of men's javelin throw on July 24. The medal round event is slated to start at 7:05 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). It means, Indians could witness their beloved star edge closer to another top feat in the early morning. Given the current form he is in, fans could expect him to go for the highest distance again and register his name and the country's name on the gold medal, yet again like Tokyo Olympics. as ha has topped the qualifying round with recording 88.39m, one could expect of another title of him at the global tournament.

He broke a national record by registering a throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games and then bettered it at the Diamond League, where he finished second. In such red-hot form, one can expect Chopra to become only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. Will he be able to do it? Stay tuned to the Sony Sports network on July 24 at 7:05 AM.

