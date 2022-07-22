Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is up and running again as the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist qualified for the final event of the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022 today. The 23-year-old champion threw 88.39m in the qualifying event at Oregon2022 and edged closer to another global medal.

Watch video highlights:

As the commentator predicted, "he wants one & done" #NeerajChopra does it pretty quickly & with ease before admin's laptop could wake up 🤣 With 88.39m, Olympic Champion from 🇮🇳 #India enters his first #WorldAthleticsChamps final in some style 🫡 at #Oregon2022 pic.twitter.com/y4Ez0Mllw6 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 22, 2022

