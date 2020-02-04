WWE Raw February 3, 2020 Results and Highlights: Ricochet to Face Brock Lesnar For Title Match at Super ShowDown; Rhea Ripley Wants Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)

WWE Raw February 3, 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

On February 3, 2020 episode of WWE Raw, we saw Ricochet earning the biggest opportunity of his career, as he will face Brock Lesnar for the title match at Super ShowDown. WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2020, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ricochet became the No 1 contender after winning the triple-threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Apart from this, we also saw, WWE NXT Women's Champion coming out and ask Charlotte Flair to challenge her for a title match at WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE Raw February 3, 2020. WWE Raw January 27, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 36; Randy Orton Assaults Edge (View Pics)

As soon as Ricochet delivered 630 to Bobby Lashley, he pinned him to win the match. However, the celebration does not last long, as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar immediately spoilt his victory party by delivering him with F5. During the main event match, we also saw AOP and Buddy Murphy coming to help Rollins in the match, however, Kevin Owens and Eric of The Viking Raiders did not let that happen. Hulk Hogan to Feature at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

Charlotte Flair was expected to announce her opponent for WrestleMania 36, as she won the Roya Rumble 2020 match which gives her the right to choose a women's champion from either Raw, SmackDown and NXT as her opponent for the mega event. Fans yet are not clear about the answer, as Rhea Ripley confronted her and wish to have a fight with her at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking about, other action from this last episode of Raw, we saw the debut of Angel Garza on Raw who came along with Zelina Vega. He first assaulted Humberto Carrillo, who was later rescued by Rey Mysterio. Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Garza then had a match with Rey Mysterio, in which he drilled former United States Champion on the floor. Apart from that, we saw Asuka defeating Natalya and then challenge Becky Lynch for a title rematch next week on Raw.

Ricochet Hardly Had Time to Enjoy His Victory

Asuka Challenges Becky Lynch For a Rematch

Rhea Ripley Confronts Charlotte Flair

View this post on Instagram Will @charlottewwe accept @rhearipley_wwe’s challenge at #WrestleMania? A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:10pm PST

Angel Garza Creates Impact on His Debut on Raw

Drew McIntyre Defeats 24& 7 Champion Mojo Rawley

View this post on Instagram @dmcintyrewwe makes quick work of @mojo! #RAW A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 3, 2020 at 5:41pm PST

Randy Orton Has no Words For His Attack on Edge Last Week

We also saw Liv Morgan get attacked by Ruby Riot after her match with Lana on this episode of Raw. Fans will now look forward to Charlotte Flair response to Rhea Ripley's proposal in coming weeks. Also, the upcoming event of WWE Super ShowDown is expected to draw huge attention especially with Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet put on the card now for the title match.