The Undisputed Era Surprise By Return of The Velveteen Dream; Charlotte Flair Gets Unwelcome by Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair on WWE NXT Feb 5, 2020 Episode (View Pics)

WWE NXT February 5, 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE NXT February 5, 2020 episode took place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida lived up to the expectation of fans. The black and gold brand of WWE in their recently-concluded episode provided fans with some unexpected actions and surprises which has indeed made fans jump off their seat. We saw the shocking return of The Velveteen Dream who took out The Undisputed Era. While we also witness Charlotte Flair at NXT, however, she was unwelcomed by Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The Queen was assaulted by top divas of NXT. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE NXT February 5, 2020 episode. WWE NXT January 29, 2020 Episode Results: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne Win Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Trophy; The BroserWeights to Face The Undisputed Era at TakeOver in Portland.

The Velveteen Dream was out of action since October, 2019, last time when he saw him on the show he was brutally assaulted by The Undisputed Era at backstage. However, that was just a story angle, the main reason was Velveteen Dream injury that kept him out of action. The Undisputed Era almost had their night after beating down Tommaso Ciampa, The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) in a six-man Tag Team match, where number games caused the match to be ended in no contest. Adam Cole and his team members went on to assault Tommaso Ciampa and also sprayed 'X' on his back. Cole had the intention to further damage him, however, that did not happen as The Velveteen Dream appeared in the ring from darkness and then took out the entire team of The Undisputed Era. WWE Raw February 3, 2020 Results and Highlights: Ricochet to Face Brock Lesnar For Title Match at Super ShowDown; Rhea Ripley Wants Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)

In another segment, we saw Women's Royal Rumble match 2020 winner Charlotte Flair come out in the ring. The Queen was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley this past week on Raw. Ripley wants Flair to challenge her for a title match at WrestleMania 36. Charlotte Flair was, however, unwelcomed by Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, her opponent for the title match at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Adam Cole Spraying Golden X on Tommaso Ciampa Back

The Return of Velveteen Dream

Matt Riddle At His Best

Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair Unwelcome The Queen

Charlotte Flair Message For Bianca Belair

Dominik Dijakovic Has a Message

I’ve been in NXT for 3 long years. I’ve paid every conceivable “due.” I’ve sacrificed everything to get to this moment. I deserve it. pic.twitter.com/yHW13vPJCP — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) February 6, 2020

Angel Garza Back in Action With Victory Over Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott

Fans will now look forward to NXT TakeOver: Portland which will take place on February 16, 2020, where Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's title against Bianca Belair. Also, the WWE Universe will look forward to Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic match for NXT North American Championship at TakeOver in Portland. But before that, we will see one more episode of NXT coming up next week where we will see how Tommaso Ciampa reacts after such a humiliating assault by Adam Cole.