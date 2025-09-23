This week's Monday Night Raw served as the fallout show for the recently concluded Wrestlepalooza PLE that took place on September 21 at the Ford Centre in Indiana. Several interesting segments and brawls occurred during the September 22 episode of Monday Night Raw. The Red Brand event featured Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes facing off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bayley taking on Roxanne Perez, and Jey Uso engaging with LA Knight, among others. Fans can check out WWE RAW results and highlights from September 22 below. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, September 15: John Cena Addresses Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Reign Supreme Over CM Punk and AJ Lee, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Cody Rhodes Segment with Seth Rollins

The WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came across each other in the ring. This is because both are set to brawl against each other in the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE. Both superstars exchanged words, and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes decided to disengage.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Face-Off

"In the three matches that we've had, Seth Rollins, how many of those have YOU won?" Cody Rhodes is standing on business tonight! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NR8tvhfRvY — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2025

The New Day and Grayson Waller vs The War Raiders and Penta

It was a six-man tag team No Disqualification match. All six superstars took full advantage of the stipulation. The match ended after Penta countered Grayson Waller's Spanish Flyer into a Super Destroyer to seal the win for his side. John Cena's Next Opponent: Who Will WWE's 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?

Bayley vs Roxanne Perez

Bayley took on Roxanne Perez, who had Lyra Valkyria and Raquel Rodriguez on their respective sides. The brawl between both superstars ended after Bayley hit a combination of the running boot and Rose Plant to pick up the win. After the match, Valkyria came into the ring and hugged her, but Bayley pushed her away.

Jey Uso vs LA Knight

The Jey Uso vs LA Knight was an engaging contest with the crowd firmly divided in support of both. However, their weeks of tensions culminated after Jey settled his score with Knight after giving him a spear and top rope splash combination for the win by pinfall.

Team Yeah or Team Yeet

TEAM YEAH or TEAM YEET? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eF1d6Tqb0J — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2025

Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's brawl against Asuka was a highly compelling bout at the Monday Night Raw main event. Rhea's hard-hitting style went up against the in-ring prowess of Asuka. The main event of Raw came to an end after Asuka mistakenly took out Kairi Sane, and Ripley used a rollup to win. This week's Raw concluded after IYO Sky came to the ring, but Asuka attacked her in a shocking moment. Rhea Ripley tried to help but was blinded by Asuka's mist as Raw concluded.

