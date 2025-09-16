Ahead of Wrestlepalooza 2025, RAW made its last stop in Boston, with a star-studded line-up of wrestlers, including hometown hero John Cena, set to make an appearance, along with others like CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch. Airing from Springfield, Massachusetts, WWE Monday Night RAW had everything: confrontations, betrayals, and most importantly, entertainment heading into WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. Fans can check out WWE RAW results and highlights from September 15 below. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

John Cena's Homecoming

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour, and the star wrestler made his final WWE appearance in Springfield, Massachusetts, much to the adulation of the crowd present. Cena kicked off by thanking his family and friends before addressing Brock Lesnar. Cena did admit to being scared of Lesnar, but looked ready to confront the Beast Incarnate come September 20.

John Cena On Facing Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Reigning Supreme Over CM Punk and AJ Lee

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins called out their Wrestlepalooza opponents, AJ Lee and CM Punk, as both parties got involved in a verbal spat, before the ladies ended up slapping the men.

Lynch fooled Lee and Punk, and left the ring, leaving CM to get after Rollins, before Becky sneaked in and attacked AJ. Lynch and Rollins left the ring with a laid-out Lee and a consoling Punk.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Get Final Laugh Ahead of Wrestlepaloosa

El Grande Americano Beats Dragon Lee

In a high-octane clash, El Grand Americano took on Dragon Lee, who, over the past few weeks, has been targeted by the former wrestler. The match showcased the best that Luchador has to offer; however, a second El Grande Americano interfered, which saw AJ Styles save the day for Lee. But a third El Grande Americano made an appearance and cost Lee the contest. Dominik Mysterio Defeats El Hijo Del Vikingo With El Grande Americano’s Help To Become New AAA Mega Champion at Worlds Collide 2025 (Watch Videos).

Multiple El Grande Americano Outsmart Dragon Lee Match

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker Defeat LA Knight and Jimmy Usko

The Vision members, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, have been on a war-path and have been slaying opponents in their way. LA Knight and Jimmy Uso were tasked to stop the runway duo in a tag match as the RAW main event.

As expected, the duo of Reed and Breakker were too much for Knight and Jimmy, who, despite their best efforts, failed to avoid a win. Jey Uso managed to save Jimmy and Knight from a beatdown, got a receipt from LA as a result of the former World Heavyweight champion spearing the ex-United States champion last week. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

LA Knight Takes Down Jey Uso

In other matches of the night, Penta managed to get a clean win over Kofi Kingston, Lyra Valkyria gained a win over Roxanne Perez, with Bayley making her much-awaited return. Ahead of her Women's Championship match at Wrestlepalooza 2025, Stephaine Vaquer defeated Kairi Sane, which saw her PLE opponent, Iyo Sky, stop Asuka from attacking the former.

