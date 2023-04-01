Wrestlemania, one of the biggest events in the wrestling industry is back with its 39th edition and Night 1 of the marquee event presents some exciting matches for fans. Fans would flock to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to watch some of their favourite WWE stars put on great performances in the ‘show of shows’. Stars like John Cena, the Usos, Charlotte Flair, and newly-inducted Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face his son Dominik. One of the night's biggest attractions is the match between John Cena and Austin Theory for the US championship. While Theory has been tipped to beat Cena and register the biggest win of his career so far, fans would undoubtedly root for Cena to come through and hold one more title in his illustrious WWE career. John Cena Returns! Former Champion Makes Comeback to WWE Raw, Accepts Austin Theory's Challenge for US Title Match at Wrestlemania 39 (Watch Videos).

The undisputed tag team titles will also be on the line when the Usos defend them against the newly-formed team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. It could be the start of the end of the Bloodline, should the Usos lose the title and indeed, Zayn’s redemption would be complete if he and Owens manage to take the tag titles. Rhea Ripley, who won the Royal Rumble, will aim to upstage Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title while Seth Rollins takes on social media star Logan Paul, who has knocked him out cold on two different occasions.

When Is Wrestlemania 39? Know Date, Time And Venue

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Pay-per-view will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 2, 2023 (Sunday). The event has a scheduled start time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley Win; Sami Zayn Betrays Roman Reigns and Gets Destroyed by the Bloodline.

WWE Wrestlemania 2023 Match Card, Night 1

Sunday

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

US Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The USOS vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs Damage CRTL

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins vs Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman and Richochet vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy vs Viking Raiders

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of WWE Wrestlemania 39 On TV?

Sony Sports network are the official broadcasters of WWE in India and will telecast the WWE Wrestlemania 39 PPV on TV. Viewers can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 and 3 channels to catch the event live on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of WWE Wrestlemania 39?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will be providing the live online streaming of WWE Wrestlemania 38. Fans in India can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to catch the event live on online platforms.

