The biggest pay-per-view event of WWE, Wrestlemania is finally back. On the 1st night of Wrestlemania 39, quite a few big matches took place in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to win the undisputed tag team championship. In another match, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to claim the SmackDown Women's championship. Meanwhile, veteran star John Cena who returned for his first singles match since SummerSlam 2021, suffered a defeat against Austin Thoery. Then in a very unique match, Rey Mysterio defeated his son Dominik Mysterio. Finally, celebrity-turned-superstar Logan Paul got pinned by Seth Rollins. If night 1 of Wrestlemania was a blockbuster, fans can expect something similar during night 2 of this pay-per-view event. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley Win; Sami Zayn Betrays Roman Reigns and Gets Destroyed by the Bloodline.

In the biggest match of the night, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Cody Rhodes. Bianca Belair and Asuka will fight for the Raw Women's Championship. A triple-threat match between Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will take place for the Intercontinental Championship. Read more to know about the live streaming, live telecast and full match card details of Wrestlemania 39 night 2.

When Is Wrestlemania 39? Know Date, Time And Venue

The 39th edition of Wrestlemania is taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Night 2 of this event will take place on April 3, 2023. The event is set to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

WWE Wrestlemania 2023 Match Card, Night 1

Monday

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the WWE Raw Women's title

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental title (Triple threat match)

Edge vs. Finn Bálor in a Hell in a Cell match

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville (Fatal Four-way tag-team match)

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of WWE Wrestlemania 39 On TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WWE in India and will telecast the WWE Wrestlemania 39 PPV on TV. Fans can watch the night 2 WWE Wrestlemania 39 on Sony Sports Ten 1 and 3 channels. WWE Reportedly Sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund by Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon Resigns.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of WWE Wrestlemania 39?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will be providing live online streaming of WWE Wrestlemania 39. Fans in India can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the event live on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).