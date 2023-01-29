Royal Rumble 2023, the year's first WWE PPV, proved to be a massive hit for many reasons. Cody Rhodes returned from injury to win the Men's Royal Rumble match, while Rhea Ripley emerged victorious in the women's match. However, the night's biggest moment was Sami Zayn betraying Roman Reigns and getting beaten up by the Bloodline. Reigns asked the 'Honourary Uce' to beat up Kevin Owens with a chair, but Zayn eventually struck the Tribal Chief with it, signalling the end of his time with the Bloodline. Jimmy Uso attacked Zayn but Jey walked out on them, leaving the arena. WWE Reportedly Sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund by Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon Resigns.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results:

Cody Rhodes Wins Men's Royal Rumble:

Rhea Ripley Wins Women's Royal Rumble Match:

Roman Reigns Retains WWE Undisputed Title:

Sami Zayn Betrays the Bloodline:

Bianca Belair Retains Raw Women's Title:

Bray Knight Wins Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match:

