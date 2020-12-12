Yuvraj Singh turned 39 and celebrated his birthday in a unique way. The former Indian cricketer hit nets on his birthday and seen practicing. Yuvraj, the World Cup winner, posted the video of the same on his Instagram account. Interestingly, Yuvraj had recently expressed his desire to make a comeback in domestic cricket for Punjab. Happy Birthday, Yuvraj Singh: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh & Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing the Two-Time World Cup-Winning All-Rounder.

“Going into the new year like !! Was good to get to be back in the grind . Sometimes it’s important to be away to realise what you Love doing the most thank you everyone for your love and wishes,” Yuvraj wrote in the caption of the video. Yuvraj Singh Wishes For Peaceful Resolution of Farmers Agitation on Birthday.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Earlier, in his birthday post, Yuvraj extended his support to the protesting farmers. The former cricketer said, "undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of the nation and he believed that the problem could be resolved through peaceful dialogue.”

"Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire and this birthday, rather than celebrating, I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government" he posted on Twitter.

