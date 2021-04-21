Bengaluru: Amazon on Wednesday launched an all-new Fire TV Cube in India, which combines the capabilities of Amazon's best-selling line of Fire TV streaming media players with the Alexa features at Rs 12,999. With Fire TV Cube, customers can voice-control their entertainment system including compatible TV, Set-Top Box, Smart Home devices, A/V receivers, etc. AWS Launches Amazon Digital Suite to Empower Indians Small and Medium Businesses.

"We are excited to introduce Fire TV Cube -- our fastest and most powerful Fire TV device, developed after gathering a wealth of feedback about how customers use voice in the living room," Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India, said in a statement. "We have combined the far-field voice technology of Echo devices with the much-loved Fire TV user experience so that customers can use the convenience of Alexa to control their entertainment. With its excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience, Fire TV Cube aims to deliver a theater-like experience at home," Parag added.

Featuring an ultra-powerful Hexa-core processor, the all-new Fire TV Cube delivers a fast, fluid experience, with instant access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 frames per second. Users can enjoy the brilliant colour of Dolby Vision and HDR and HDR 10+, as well as the audio clarity of Dolby Atmos on the all-new Fire TV Cube, the company said.

The Fire TV Cube features cutting edge far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology that combines signals from the individual microphones to suppress noise, reverberation, content currently playing and even competing speech to make sure Alexa hears your request when placed next to the TV.

Fire TV Cube also allows users to watch Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot and others. It uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC, that when combined with Alexa, lets you control your compatible TV, soundbar, A/V receiver, cable, select set-top boxes, as well as other smart home devices. Fire TV Cube, which lets users dim the lights, check the weather, listen to the news and more, is available on Amazon.in and select Croma and Reliance outlets

