Amazon Unveils Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus & Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablets Starting From $90

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Lineup (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, May 14: Amazon has announced the next generation of its Fire HD 8 tablet lineup, designed with the entire family in mind - the all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - in COVID-19 times when kids are home. The Amazon Fire HD 8 will retail for $90 and two devices can be bought for just $160. The HD 8 Plus will go for $110 and comes with six months' worth of Kindle Unlimited. The HD 8 Kids Edition comes with a base price of $140 bundled with a year of Amazon's FreeTime parental control and kids' content app. All three Fire HD 8 tablets ship on June 3, according to the company. 4 Ways Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Help Kill Boredom During this COVID-19 Lockdown.

"The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants – great content, more storage, longer battery life – at a price that is incredibly affordable. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines, Alexa, and more—Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the perfect tablets for entertainment," Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, said in a statement.

The all-new Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display, 30 per cent faster performance with 2GB RAM, 2x the storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, up to 12 hours of battery life, easier charging with USB-C, and access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, eBooks, magazines, games, and educational and entertainment apps. Fire HD 8 Plus is an enhanced Fire HD 8 with 3GB of RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, a 9W in-box USB-C charger for faster charging, and six months of Kindle Unlimited.

Meanwhile, the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes bundled with the Fire HD 8 tablet, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, Audible books, videos, educational apps games and a new kid-proof case with an adjustable stand. Amazon has finally added a USB Type-C port to the tablet, matching the USB-C port on its recently refreshed 10-inch tablet.