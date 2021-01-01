AmazonBasics has quietly launched its ultra-HD TVs in the Indian market. Both TVs are available on Amazon India website. Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs come with 4K HDR LED display panels, Dolby Vision support for HDR and Dolby Atmos formats for audio. AmazonBasics' new TVs will rival the likes of entry-level 4K smart TV segment from companies such as Xiaomi, TCL, Hisense & Vu. Amazon Acquires Podcast Platform Wondery to Take On Spotify.

AmazonBasics TVs (Photo Credits: AmazonBasics)

In terms of specifications, AmazonBasics' new TVs get two screen sizes - a 50-inch and a 55-inch ultra-HD LED display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. Both TVs come powered by quad-core Amlogic processor and run on Amazon's Fire TV Operating system. New TVs come with support for Dolby Atmos and a rated speaker output of 20W. Users can also use Amazon voice assistant, Alexa to play movies, TV shows and music as well as control compatible IoT devices around the house.

AmazonBasics TVs (Photo Credits: AmazonBasics)

Fire TV OS is visually designed to perform best with Amazon Prime Video, AmazonBasics's TVs come with other apps such as Netflix, Hotstar & YouTube. Coming to the pricing, AmazonBasics Ultra-HD 50-inch is priced at Rs 29,999 whereas the 55-inch costs Rs 34,999.

