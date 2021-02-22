San Francisco, Feb 22: Apple is reportedly working on its third-generation AirPods and now, a new report claims that it will feature a flat edge with a slight change in the placement of the devices sensors. The image, shared by 52audio, showcases both ?AirPods? and the charging case for what the site claims to be the third iteration of the wireless earbuds.

It also claims that the next-generation AirPods may come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The third-generation AirPods will feature the same design as the current AirPods Pro with Apple's H1 chip at the core housed in a new system in a package (SiP) enclosure.

A South Korean supplier is developing the AirPods' new SiP used for the H1 chip, which is said to be a "simple square shape," in contrast to the AirPods Pro SiP, which is "round-shaped like a mouse."

In terms of pricing, the new AirPods will be 20 per cent cheaper at launch than the current AirPods Pro's $249 asking price which rounds out to around $200. In addition, quality tests for the new AirPods' system-in-package (SiP) are reportedly starting before the end of this year while their production is expected to start in early 2021. Rumours that Apple is working on third-generation AirPods for launch in the first half of next year first surfaced in April 2020 in a note to investors by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

