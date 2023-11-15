San Francisco, November 15: Apple on Wednesday announced it is extending free access to Emergency SOS via satellite feature for an additional year for existing iPhone 14 users. The company launched that groundbreaking safety service one year ago on all iPhone 14 models in the US and Canada. It is now also available on the iPhone 15 lineup in 16 countries and regions.

This technology enables users to text with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage and has already made a significant impact, contributing to many lives being saved. "Emergency SOS via satellite has helped save lives around the world," Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said in a statement. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Now Allows Users To Use New ‘Close Friends’ Feature for Posts and Reels.

"From a man who was rescued after his car plummeted over a 400-foot cliff in Los Angeles, to lost hikers found in the Apennine Mountains in Italy, we continue to hear stories of our customers being able to connect with emergency responders when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to," she added. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI Says 'We Are Pausing New ChatGPT Plus Sign-Ups for a Bit', Advises Users To Sign Up To Get Notified When Subscriptions Re-Open.

Building on this satellite infrastructure, Apple recently introduced Roadside Assistance via satellite to connect users to AAA if they have car trouble while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Roadside Assistance via satellite is available in the US and is included for free for two years, starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. This satellite service requires iOS 17.

