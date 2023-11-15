Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said on November 15, "We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit". OpenAI introduced a new ChatGPT Plus user subscription on February 1, 2023. The company posted a blog announcing the ChatGPT Plus subscription price to be $20 per month. The ChatGPT Plus was announced to customers in the United States and worldwide. Now, the OpenAI CEO said that "the surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity, and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience." Sam Altman's post on X further informed that the users could still "sign-up to be notified" within the app when the subscription opens. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Now Allows Users To Use New ‘Close Friends’ Feature for Posts and Reels.

Sam Altman Announces on X About Pausing ChatGPT Plus Subscription:

we are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit :( the surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience. you can still sign-up to be notified within the app when subs reopen. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)