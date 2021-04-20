Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker, will be hosting its Apple Spring Loaded 2021 event today. The company has not announced which products would be revealed today. However, reports have claimed that the company is expected to introduce its next-gen iPad Pro 2021, AirPods 3, AirTags and more. The Spring Loaded virtual Event will commence at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST) via Apple's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Apple To Temporarily Shut Its US Stores As COVID-19 Preventative Measure: Report.

Though the company has not revealed any information about its products that it will be launching today, reports have speculated and provided several details of iPad Pro 2021, new iMac, AirPods 3, new Apple TV and new AirTags. The upcoming iPad Pro is likely to be called iPad Pro 2021 and it is expected to come with a mini-LED display, punchy colours and a good contrast level. The iPad Pro 2021 is rumoured to come in multiple display sizes and could sport Apple's new processor.

Spring loaded. Join us for a special #AppleEvent on April 20 at 10:00 a.m. PDT on https://t.co/tkb3KTIxTd. — Apple (@Apple) April 14, 2021 Apple iMacs 2021 (Photo Credits: L0vetodream Twitter)

Upcoming iMac might get a new design, a bigger screen and likely to be powered by Apple's M1 chip. A new report has claimed that the iMac 2021 will come with a 24-inch screen. A tipster who goes by the name Lovetodream has revealed that the company is expected to launch a colour iMac lineup with thin bezels. Apple is also expected to introduce its new Airpods that are likely to be called AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021) today at its event. AirPods 3 are rumoured to carry a similar design as that of AirPods Pro and could feature upgraded noise cancellation and an advanced Siri integration.

On the other hand, the highly anticipated Apple AirTags is expected to come with a waterproof built and magnetic charging and a removable battery. The company recently updated its 'Find My App' with augmented tracking support and the ability to track third-party devices. So this app could be used with upcoming AirTags to track lost items. Apple is also expected to make several hardware announcements on Apple TV during its event.

