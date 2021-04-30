New Delhi: Apple on Friday announced it has introduced search suggestions on its App Store that will help users find required apps with ease. Currently, the Apple search suggestions feature us available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK. The App Store will filter user search suggestions and throw results. The App Store is now home to nearly two million apps. Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Purple Variants & AirTag Now Available For Sale in India.

"Introducing search suggestions on the App Store! Select (or deselect) multiple suggestions to refine your search so you can find even more amazing apps and games," App Store said in a tweet. "Search suggestions roll out today starting with the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia," it added.

Delivering an all-time revenue record of $16.9 billion for its Services, Apple has reached more than 660 million paid subscriptions across the services on its platform for its March quarter. The company posted all-time records for the App Store, cloud services, music, video, advertising and payment services.

Apple has also delivered the next big update iOS 14.5 that will help iPhone users unlock the device with Apple Watch when attempting to use Face ID while wearing a face mask in the pandemic times, along with requiring apps to get the users permission before tracking their data. The iOS 14.5 also brings exciting new features to iPhone like more diverse Siri voices, skin tone options to better represent couples in emoji, and much more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).