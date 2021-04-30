The recently launched Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Purple variants are now available for sale in India. Both devices are listed on the Apple India online store. iPhone 12 Mini is available at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB storage model. On the other hand, the 128GB and 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively. In addition to this, Apple AirTag is also being sold at Rs 3,190 via the Apple online store. Last week, Apple launched iPhone 12 purple models and AirTag along with iPad Pro 2021, iMac 2021 and Apple TV 4K during its Spring Loaded 2021 event. Moreover, the company will start accepting pre-orders of iPad Pro 2021, iMac 2021 and Apple TV 4K later today. Apple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini Purple Colour Introduced in India.

In terms of specifications, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Purple variants sport similar specifications as that of regular models. iPhone 12 Mini Purple features a 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display whereas the iPhone 12 Purple flaunts a 6.1-inch display.

Apple iPhone 12 Purple (Photo Credits: Apple)

Both variants come powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 sport a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Apple AirTags (Photo Credits: Apple)

On the other hand, Apple AirTag is a super-easy way to keep track of your stuff. An AirTag sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the 'Find My network'. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud — then you can go to the Find My app and see it on a map. Apple AirTag is compatible with iPhone and iPod touch models running on iOS 14.5 or later and iPad models with iPadOS 14.5 or later.

