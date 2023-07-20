New Delhi, July 20: Chinese tech major OnePlus is reportedly busy working on its flagship model’s next iteration – the OnePlus 12. The current OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone is a very capable device and worthy of praises, hence, the buzz around its successor is growing.

As per a recent leak, it was claimed that the rumours about the upcoming OnePlus 12 preparing to launch in its home market China as soon as in December 2023 is indeed true. Now, as per the latest speculative reports, the next-gen flagship smartphone will be launching in the global markets, including India in January 2024. It is to be noted that earlier, it was speculated that the OnePlus 12 will be launched globally in February 2024. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Reportedly to Be Called OnePlus Open; Find Details Inside.

OnePlus 12 – Speculated Specifications

Regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone model, however, there’s no official confirmation, teasers or any other information, whatsoever from OnePlus. Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop the rumour mills from churning, and thanks to the render image leaks, there’s also a fair idea about the overall styling of the device.

Regarding the specifications, the new upcoming OnePlus 12 is said to come powered by an upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, backed by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is expected to boot on Android 14 OS topped by OxygenOS 14 skin. Realme C53 Launched in India with 108MP Camera and Good Specs at Affordable Pricing; All Key Specs, Price and Other Details Inside.

The OnePlus 12 is likely to come featuring a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with an under display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset is expected to offer a premium quad-camera setup, comprising of a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, 64MP periscope with 3x optical zoom and another minor snapper, and a 32MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The device is said to be drawing its juice from a large 5,400 mAh battery pack with speculated 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

