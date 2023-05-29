Mumbai, May 29: Apple introduced the iPhone Pro Model in 2020. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max measure 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. Since then, the screen size of Pro models has remained the same. However, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature bigger 6.3-inch and 6.9-Inch displays, respectively.

In terms of design, the upcoming Apple iPhones will be will see an increase of 0.2 inches. This would make them one of the biggest smartphones in the market. The new size will also allow more space for a bigger battery, bigger camera sensors, and more. Apple iOS 17 Update: New Feature To Turn Locked iPhones Into Smart Home Displays, Says Report

As per a new report, the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will come with significant camera upgrades. This will include a periscope telephoto camera and a 12% larger primary camera sensor.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the first iPhone to get a periscope telephoto camera. However, the iPhone 16‌ Pro Max or ‌iPhone 16‌ "Ultra" will get a bigger 1/1.14-inches sensor. This means it will have better photographic capabilities, especially in low light.

A larger sensor can capture more light with the same shutter speed and aperture. Hence, it can significantly improve a camera's dynamic range and background blur as well. Apple Health Data Privacy Campaign Launched; Highlights How Apps Share User Data Without Consent.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max next year. There is no information about the price tag as yet.

