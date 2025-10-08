Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat are restricted in Afghanistan, a report said on Wednesday, October 8. Internet observatory NetBlocks has confirmed that social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat are now blocked across multiple internet providers in Afghanistan. "Metrics show social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat are now restricted on multiple providers in #Afghanistan," NetBlocks wrote on X. Afghanistan International reported that residents in multiple Afghan provinces claimed access to Facebook and Instagram was blocked, with the social media platforms only reachable through virtual private networks (VPNs). India-Taliban Relations: Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Visit Delhi Next Week.

Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat Blocked in Afghanistan

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics show social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat are now restricted on multiple providers in #Afghanistan; the incident follows last week's telecoms blackout and is the latest in a series of internet censorship measures imposed by the Taliban pic.twitter.com/r8uJzyhG8Q — NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 8, 2025

Afghanistan Reportedly Blocks Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat

BREAKING: Social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat are now restricted in Afghanistan - NetBlocks — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 8, 2025

