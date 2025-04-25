New Delhi, April 25: Apple is reportedly planning to shift the entire assembly of iPhones sold in the United States to India by as early as next year. This would mark a major move in Apple’s global manufacturing strategy, as the tech giant continues to reduce its dependence on China, according to a report by Financial Times.

The final decision will depend on how quickly India can ramp up its supply chain and how trade talks between China and the US progress. According to the report, US President Donald Trump has been pressuring Apple to move away from China due to ongoing trade tensions. Apple Planning To Shift Assembly of ‘All US-Sold iPhones to India As Soon as Next Year’ To ‘Pivot Away From China’, Says Report.

Trump recently confirmed that talks are ongoing with China regarding tariffs. In the meantime, Apple’s contract manufacturers in India are already stepping up production. Foxconn’s plant in Bengaluru is expected to become operational this month and could eventually produce up to 20 million units at its peak.

Around 70 per cent of the exports were contributed by Apple’s iPhone supply chain with Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn, accounting for close to 50 per cent of the overseas shipments. Exports from the Foxconn factory registered an over 40 per cent jump over the same period of the previous financial year.

Apple’s iPhone production in India has hit a record high, with devices worth $22 billion assembled over the past year, according to earlier reports. India now contributes nearly 20 per cent of Apple’s total iPhone output worldwide -- showing how central the country has become to Apple’s manufacturing plans.

The Indian market is also showing strong growth for Apple. In the first quarter of 2025, more than 3 million iPhones were shipped from India -- a record for Apple in the country. This growth has been driven by affordability schemes such as no-cost EMIs, cashback offers, and discounts from online retailers. Apple Removes ‘Available Now’ Label From Apple Intelligence Webpage After National Advertising Division Review Over Misleading Availability Claims.

Industry experts expect Apple to maintain a steady annual growth rate of 10-15 per cent in India this year. “With manufacturing ramping up and local demand growing, India is rapidly becoming a key part of Apple’s global strategy,” experts noted.

