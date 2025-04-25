Apple is reportedly planning a major shift in its manufacturing strategy by moving the assembly of all iPhones sold in the US to India as early as next year. Reports suggest that, the tech giant is preparing to reduce its reliance on China. As per a report of Financial Times, Apple is planning to shift the assembly of “all US-sold iPhones to India as soon as next year”, in an attempt to “pivot away from China”. The decision likely follows the impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Apple Removes ‘Available Now’ Label From Apple Intelligence Webpage After National Advertising Division Review Over Misleading Availability Claims.

Apple Reportedly Planning To Shift the Assembly of ‘All US-Sold iPhones to India’

