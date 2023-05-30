Mumbai, May 30: Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is scheduled for June 5. Along with several new devices and software updates, the company is expected to launch its first-ever mixed-reality headset called Apple Reality Pro.

Original reports suggest that Apple hopes to sell approximately 3 million units of Reality Pro annually. However, recent reports claim that the new MR headset is internally called the company’s “riskiest” ever. Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Models To Get Bigger Screens and Major Camera Upgrades: Reports.

With the Apple Reality Pro, the Cupertino giant hopes to replace the smartphone as the default portable computer. It might feature an external display that will reflect users' facial expressions. The new MR headset will blend real and virtual worlds.

A Mixed Reality headset captures the physical environment using multiple cameras and uses algorithms to reconstruct a stereoscopic view of the world. This is displayed on opaque screens. Essentially, it uses aspects of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to connect real environments to completely virtual ones.

The Apple Reality Pro will be pitched as a fully-functional wearable computer. It will be powered by Apple’s M2 chipset. The standalone device doesn’t need to be connected to anything. However, the external battery pack might be designed to be placed in the user’s pocket. A fully charged pack will offer up to two hours of use.

The new MR headset is not sleek like Google Glasses. So, the long-term use is unlikely to catch on. The reason behind the huge build is the tech on the device. It is said to come with 14 cameras that will allow it to track the user’s face and replicate exact movements in Apple’s virtual avatars.

In terms of usage, the Apple Reality Pro will work with apps like Books, FaceTime, and Maps in virtual reality. Users will be able to use many new features and apps. The applications will go beyond games. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Implant Gets US FDA Approval for First Human Trials.

Apple Reality Pro Price

The Apple Reality Pro is expected to b priced at USD 3,000. In comparison, the top-end Meta Quest Pro headset comes at USD 100. This price tag and the new segment are reasons for scepticism about the mixed reality headset. Apparently, Apple can't cut down the price due to high manufacturing costs.

