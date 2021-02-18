San Francisco, Feb 18: Apple has inked a new deal with Skydance Animation which will see the animation studio producing TV shows and films for Apple TV+ that are aimed at kids and families. Under the partnership, two seasons of Skydance Animation series "The Search for WondLa" will be coming to Apple TV+, reports MacRumors. Apple TV Plus Now Launched in India at Rs 99 Per Month With 7-Day Free Trial Period: Report.

The show is based on the science fiction children's book by Tony DiTerlizzi, which follows the story of Eva Nine, a girl who spent most of her life living underground before being forced to flee outside and survive with a robot named Muthr, an alien named Rovander Kitt, and a water bear named Otto.

In addition, Skydance Animation has moved two of its animated feature films, "Luck" and "Spellbound" to Apple TV+. "Luck," directed by Peggy Holmes, follows the story of the unluckiest girl in the world who stumbles upon the "never-before-seen world of good and bad luck."

The other title, "Spellbound," is described as a musical fantasy set in a world of magic and follows a young girl who "sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two." Skydance Animation is a division of David Ellison's Skydance Media and run by Ellison, Head of Animation John Lasseter, and Skydance Animation president Holly Edwards. Ellison and Lasseter will serve as producers on all feature films and executive producers on series.

