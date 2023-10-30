Mumbai, October 30: OnePlus recently launched its first foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open, with flagship specifications in India. Now, the company is expected to launch its new flagship smartphone models, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. As per recent reports, the OnePlus 11R successor 12R is spotted on the popular benchmarking website Geekbench revealing its specifications. The other highly-anticipated smartphone to launch in India is the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which has already been launched in China.

Recently, Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor globally, and iQOO 12 was teased to launch with the same processor in India. Xiaomi has already launched its Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models in China with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Now, OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro with the the latest Snapdragon processor in India. Before the official launch, check out the specifications and other details of the upcoming smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Based on Iconic SGH-E700 Unveiled: From Nostalgic Look To Design Upgrades and Availability in India, Here's Everything You Should Know.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Specifications, Expected Launch, and Price in India:

OnePlus will likely announce its new 12 series smartphones in India very soon. According to reports, the new OnePlus 12 is anticipated to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is expected to launch with a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The OnePlus 12 model is rumoured to have a minimum of 12GB and a maximum of 24GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The reports say it will be powered by a massive 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is anticipated to arrive with a 6.82-inch 120Hz OLED display with 2K resolution and up to 2,000 units of peak brightness. The device is expected to launch at minimum Rs 60,000 and above.

On the other hand, the reports say that the OnePlus 12R comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a massive 5,500mAh battery, and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom capability. According to the reports, the device is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rumoured to have 1,400 to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. According to the reports, the devices will likely launch in Q1 2024, but there has yet to be a confirmation. The device is expected to launch around Rs 40,000 and above. Apple Employee Receives Special Gift by CEO Tim Cook on Completion of 10 Years in Tech Giant, Unboxing Video of Unique Product Goes Viral.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications, Expected Launch and Price Details:

According to reports, OnePlus is rumoured to announce its new OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in India soon with the latest Snapdragon processor. The device is already listed on the Chinese website, and it is expected to come in India with similar specifications like 1TB internal storage and 24GB RAM on top variants. Currently, the Ace 2 Pro model price starts from CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,521) for its entry-variant. But the company may still need to introduce its OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or 3 processor. The device is expected to launch in November.

