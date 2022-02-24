After launching the Black Shark 4 Pro and Black Shark 4 smartphones in China, Black Shark has launched the pro variant in the global market. The Shark 4 variant was launched a few months later after the China launch. The handset is available for sale now via the company's official website. Black Shark 4 & Black Shark 4 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched in China; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Black Shark 4 Pro comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The former is priced at $580, whereas the latter costs $680. In terms of specifications, the handset gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, Black Shark 4 Pro features a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speaker setup, a Type-C port, dedicated gaming triggers, dual-SIM, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).