Black Shark launched its flagship gaming smartphone, Black Shark 4, in the Chinese market last month. After a successful run in China market, the company is now accepting pre-bookings for the gaming device in European markets. The latest offering is scheduled to go on sale next week. Black Shark 4 & Black Shark 4 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched in China.

Black Shark 4 Gaming Smartphone (Photo Credits: Black Shark)

The base variant of the Black Shark 4 with 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage will cost $499 or €499. However, the bigger variant 12GB of RAM + 256GB is priced at $599 or €599. As a part of the launch offer, the first 100 customers will get a free Black Shark 4 FunCase and Black Shark FunCooler for free.

Black Shark 4 Gaming Smartphone (Photo Credits: Black Shark)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Black Shark 4 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The panel supports a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The gaming device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt memory. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with up to 120W fast charging. However, the phone comes with a 67W charger out of the box. It runs on Android 11 with Joy UI 12.5 skin on the top.

