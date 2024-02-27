New Delhi, February 27: boAt, a prominent electronics brand, has expanded its product lineup with the launch of a new smartwatch, the boAt Wave Spectra. The boAt Wave Spectra is expected to be ideal for both style-conscious and fitness-savvy individuals with its design and functionality.

As per a report of Gizmochina, boAt has launched its latest smartwatch, the boAt Wave Spectra in the Indian market. The design of the Wave Spectra smartwatch is expected to be built of metal body. The square dial of the smartwatch might provide a sense of sophistication from boAt’s modern wearable device. The boAt Wave Spectra is expected to come with two colour options, which include Silver Fusion and Steel Black and is available at a price of Rs. 2,999. Startups in India: Startup Landscape in India Now Par With Global Standards, Witnessing Shift Where They Have Become Mainstream, Say Reports.

boAt Wave Spectra Specifications and Features

As per reports, the boAt Wave Spectra smartwatch boasts a 2.04-inch AMOLED display. Users of the Wave Spectra smartwatch might personalise their watch face from a selection of over 100 customisable watch faces. This feature can be useful for a user to modify the look of their smartwatch to match their personal style or mood. The Wave Spectra is expected to have a built-in microphone and dial pad, which might further support the Bluetooth calling feature. The smartwatch might allow users to store 20 contacts directly on the watch, which will likely be a useful feature to stay connected without opening a smartphone. Infinix Smart 8 Plus To Launch in India on March 1: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Infinix.

The boAt Wave Spectra is expected to be equipped with more than 100 sports modes, which might also include automatic detection for activities like running and walking. The smartwatch is also expected to have health monitoring features like sleep patterns, stress levels, heart rate, SpO2 levels and menstrual cycle. The boAt Wave Spectra is expected to feature an IP68-certified smartwatch and might have a 300mAh battery with additional features like built-in games, music control and camera control.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).