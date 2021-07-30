Looking for how to manage a business, render services and increase your income without having to deal with all the techy stuff, coding, and whatnot? Book Like A Boss has got you covered. This software allows you to design and create custom booking pages with simple clicks to suit your needs. Book Like A Boss has so many beautiful and amazing features which include:

1)Create custom and efficient booking pages

Book Like A Boss enables you to create unlimited and custom designed optimized booking pages in no time. With your booking pages, you can sell yourself to potential clients, outlining your services and fully integrate your brand's website. You can also include your social media links, FAQ section, and testimonials to give you a comprehensive page containing all the info is required to be known by your clients.

2)Organize your Bookings

With Book Like A Boss, you can also organize all your booking activities in the nick of time and stay ahead of the competition with a simple flexible and efficient admin panel. Easier than drag and drop, you can create and manage solutions for meetings, events, memberships, webinars, classes and more all from one platform.

3)You’re In Control

The Book Like A Boss admin panel is also designed to help you keep track of your orders. With this, you can easily go back and review details of any specific order in the past. Book Like A Boss puts you in complete charge and control of your business. Receive Online payments like a boss with their Stripe, Square and Paypal integrations. Other top integrations include Zoom, Mailchimp, Google Meet and Google Tag Manager. And of course they make it simple to embed their calendars on your existing website or you can just use BLAB as your only web presence.

4) Efficiently Manage Your Schedule

Their booking calendar can help you manage your schedules without the need to learn how to code. With a few clicks you can set the days you are available for work and also block out days on your calendar where you need your personal space, free of any work schedule. What is more, you don't get to miss out on meetings or get overbooked because you can synchronize your work calendar to your Google, iCloud, Office 365, Exchange and Outlook calendar. The booking calendar is customizable as you can specify the duration of availability, intervals, cutoffs, paddings, and date ranges. You can of course set-up email and SMS reminders for both you and your clients which has shown to clamp down on no shows.

With Book Like A Boss, selling digital products and offering services has never been easier. This user-friendly and intuitive software helps you with achieving your dream business goals by facilitating a smooth and seamless business management operation.