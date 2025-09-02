Mumbai, September 2: BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) will soon launch its separate payment services called "BSNL Pay" in India. The government-owned telecommunication company is set to introduce this new digital payment service in its BSNL Selfcare app instead of launching it as a standalone service. The BSNL Pay will be powered by BHIM UPI.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited aims to expand its existing services and add more to offer users a secure, faster, and more reliable payment option. Last year, the telecom company said it would expand its 5G services across many regions of India, which were still using 3 G or 4G services. Semicon India 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says World Now Trusts India To Build Future of Semiconductors, Underlines Country’s Role in Global Chip Market.

BSNL Pay Launch Announcement

BSNL Pay – Coming Soon! A new digital step by BSNL 📷📷 Now UPI payments will be Secure | Swift | Smart, directly through the BSNL Selfcare App, powered by BHIM. 📷 Soon you’ll be able to recharge, pay bills & transfer money seamlessly with BSNL Pay.#BSNLPAY #DigitalIndia #BSNL… pic.twitter.com/qUSMsGP4go — BSNLUPE (@BSNL_UPEast) August 30, 2025

BSNL Pay: Everything to Know About Upcoming BSNL Digital Payment Services

Last month, BSNL posted on Elon Musk's X platform announcing the BSNL Pay services. The post was made by the BNSL UP (@BSNL_UPEast) account, which said the company had taken a "new digital step". The handle said that the BSNL Pay would offer secure, swift and smart payment through its Selfcare app. The company also confirmed that the payment service will be powered by BHIM. BSNL said that customers could soon recharge, pay bills, and transfer money seamlessly to others.

The company posted a net profit of INR 280 crore for the March 31, 2025 quarter. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that it was for the first time in 18 years that the company had posted back-to-back quarterly net profits, not just operating margins, for the second time running after 2007. From October to December of FY25, BSNL posted an INR 262 crore profit. Due to this, the cumulative loss of the company reduced from INR 5,370 in FY24 to INR 2,247. TCS Salary Hike: Tata Consultancy Services Rolls Out 4.5 to 7% Salary Hikes for Majority of Employees.

BSNL Expanding Satellite Communication Services in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited announced a partnership with the US-based Viasat company to focus on providing satellite-based services. The collaboration was aimed at helping the Indian telecom company expand its satellite communication operations. The move was taken as the government issued Elon Musk's Starlink license to launch its satellite internet services in India.

