Let Me Introduce You to CryptoRand

Besides his “Twitter activity”, CryptoRand is the Co-Founder of RR2 Capital Fund , managing two mining factories (both Asics and GPU) and funding an amazing Crypto Trading Community .

He has over 288k followers on Twitter; he is a trader and a fund manager with a tier 1 VC firm, working right in the heart of the crypto space. I am sure the name itself needs no further introduction. He started his journey in 2014 and thanks to his friend who was studying Electronic Engineering and had a teacher heavily involved in Bitcoin.

He was deploying Bitcoin ATMs and mining BTC for a year at that time and preaching every day about the technology behind. Following their interest, after a while, CryptoRand and his friend decided to buy a whole bitcoin, each priced at around $500. They stored it on a Xapo wallet and forgot about it, and it was not an investment but a curiosity that made a move.

In 2016 CryptoRand came across news about Bitcoin price rising on Twitter and recovered his Bitcoin from the wallet, and this hit the nail, and he started to research it heavily, reading the first Satoshi paper about BTC, researching blockchain, reading about altcoins on Bitcoin Talk, Reddit, Twitter etc.

His curiosity to dive deep helped him to understand the potential behind it, so he decided to buy some Bitcoin every single month at an available price. After some months, he discovered Poloniex…and that’s the exact moment when CryptoRand went full crazy about crypto. He explored and bought tons of books about trading investing and started to trade like a maniac all day long…Stellar, Ripple, Monero, Litecoin and so on.