Cyberattack on Honda: Japanese Carmaker's Global Operations Disrupted Due to Snake Ransomware Attack

Honda Cars India Ltd (Photo Credits: ANI)

Tokyo, June 10: Japanese carmaker Honda’s global operations have been hit due to a cyber attack. Production and sales of Honda cars, motorcycles and other products have been suspended due to a suspected Snake ransomware attack which impacted its business. The company said in a statement that it could “confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network.''

Because of Snake ransomware attack production in Japan, the U.S., Turkey, India and Brazil were stopped on Monday. According to reports, Honda’s global email and other systems were also affected apart from its customer service and financial services arms. Snake ransomware, also known as Ekans, was discovered in 2019. Cyberattack on Honda: Japanese Carmaker Says It Has Been Hit by Cyberattack That Disrupted Its Business.

The Japanese carmaker said there was no breach of data, but that it is working to “minimize the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities.'' “At this point, we see the minimal business impact,'' the company said. Like other carmakers, Honda has struggled to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to return to production.

It reported deep losses for the fiscal quarter that ended in March, as the damage to the industry from the outbreak hurt sales and crimped production. The attack also comes as automakers face pressure to invest large amounts of money in new technologies such as electric and autonomous cars to meet air pollution limits in Europe and China and fend off competition from tech companies.

(With Inputs from PTI)