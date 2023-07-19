New Delhi, July 19: Bengaluru-based quick commerce startup Dunzo has deferred salary payouts for its employees again, according to sources. An internal mail was shared with employees in which the cash-strapped logistics firm, previously backed by Google and Reliance Retail, has stated that the remaining salary for June and July would be paid with the August salary payout, in the first week of September, sources said. Dunzo Salary Cuts: Quick Grocery Delivery Platform Delays 50% Salary of Workers, Says Report.

The company did not immediately comment on the development. Dunzo had previously delayed salaries of half of its 1000-strong workforce till July 20, impacting their top management the most.

In April this year, the company had raised USD 75 million (around Rs 616 crore) and also fired about 400 employees in the first half of this year as part of cost-cutting measures.