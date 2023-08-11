San Francisco, August 11: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has put up signs and things from the Twitter building for an auction, just a few weeks after the company rebranded to X. The bidding for the auction named 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!' will start on September 12 and is planned to finish in two days later, the BBC reported.

According to auction house Heritage Global Partners, the minimum bid for each item is $25. Coffee tables, large bird cages and oil paintings of pictures that went viral are among the 584 pieces up for auction. Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Venue: UFC Chief Dana White Meets Italian Officials About Holding Fight Between Meta Founder and X Owner at Colosseum in Rome.

Other listed items include a lot of desks and chairs, a DJ booth, and enough musical instruments to equip a band. One of the listed Twitter signs is still affixed to the company's headquarters on 10th Street in San Francisco, the report said.

"Bird is still mounted on side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits," the listing mentioned. Also up for auction are two oil paintings of pictures that went viral. "The first is of Ellen Degeneres' star-studded selfie taken at the 2014 Academy Awards," the report said. Grimes Showers Praises on 'Leader' Elon Musk, Describes Her Relationship With Tesla CEO as 'Best Internship Ever'.

The second one is of the picture that former US President Barack Obama posted after being re-elected in November 2012. It was the most-liked tweet on the platform at the time. In January this year, the Musk-owned company had placed hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters up for auction online, including the bird statue and other office assets.

