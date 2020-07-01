San Francisco, July 1: Facebook has removed a network of accounts, Groups and Pages related to a US-based anti-government network called Boogaloo. Calling it a violent organization, the social network said it has banned the network from its platform and will remove content praising, supporting or representing it. The company removed 220 Facebook accounts, 95 Instagram accounts, 28 Pages and 106 groups that were associated with the network. Facebook to Shut Its Short-Form Content Creation App ‘Hobbi’ on July 10: Report.

"We have also removed over 400 additional groups and over 100 other Pages for violating our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy as they hosted similar content as the violent network we disrupted but were maintained by accounts outside of it," Facebook said in a statement late Tuesday.

Today we designated a violent US-based anti-government network as a dangerous organization and banned it from our platform. This is the latest step in our commitment to ban people who proclaim a violent mission from using our apps. https://t.co/SNEGxdLmZO — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) June 30, 2020

This network uses the term Boogaloo but is distinct from the broader and loosely-affiliated Boogaloo movement because it actively seeks to commit violence. Members of this network seek to recruit others within the broader Boogaloo movement, sharing the same content online and adopting the same offline appearance as others in the movement to do so.

"This network appears to be based across various locations in the US, and the people within it engage with one another on our platform. It is actively promoting violence against civilians, law enforcement and government officials and institutions," informed Facebook. "We expect to see adversarial behaviour from this network including people trying to return to using our platform and adopting new terminology. We are committed to reviewing accounts, Groups, and Pages, including ones currently on Facebook, against our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy," said Facebook.

The term Boogaloo has been adopted by a range of anti-government activists who generally believe civil conflict in the US is inevitable. Some people who participated at the Gun Rights Rally that took place in Richmond, Virginia, on January 20 this year wore the outfit now typical for Boogaloo adherents. The company said it has removed over 800 posts for violating its Violence and Incitement policy over the last two months.

