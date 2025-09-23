Google introduced Gemini for Google TV, allowing natural voice interactions on the big screen. Users could say “Hey Google” or press the TV remote’s microphone to find movies, plan a family trip, or get study help. Gemini made browsing, planning, and learning easier and more interactive, offering a smarter, voice-powered Google TV experience. The integration helps users get assistance from artificial intelligence to enhance their entertainment. OpenAI and NVIDIA Announce USD 100 Billion Strategic Partnership To Deploy 10GW of AI Data Center Systems.

Gemini AI Now Available for Google TV

Today, we’re introducing Gemini for Google TV, so you can talk more naturally to the big screen to find the perfect movie, brainstorm a family trip or get help with studying. Just say “Hey Google” or press the microphone button on your TV remote. — Google (@Google) September 22, 2025

