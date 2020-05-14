Facebook Messenger Rooms Now Available Within Groups & Events; How to Start a Facebook Messenger Group Video Call

Facebook logo. Representation Image (Photo Credits: Cnet)

San Francisco, May 14: Facebook has announced that its group video chat Messenger Rooms is available within Groups and Events where both admins and members can host up to 50 people on a Messenger video call for as long as they want. Messenger Rooms in Groups and Events is available on iOS, Android, and desktop. Members can also add link sharing to make it easier to invite more people to their room, including people who aren't friends, a member of the group or who don't have Facebook or Messenger, the social networking giant said in a statement late Wednesday. Facebook Owned Instagram Rolls Out New Feature to Delete Offensive Comments in Bulk; How to Delete Instagram Comments in Bulk.

Members and admins can create a Room from the Groups composer. The group composer will show active Groups focused chats that people can join.

"There can be many chat rooms per individual group. Rooms that already include 50 people will not be able to add any additional group members, including admins," informed Facebook.

Last month, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms which allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit. People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don't have a Facebook account. In Facebook Messenger Rooms, the users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages. Admins have the ability to allow Messenger Rooms within their group, or make Rooms "admin only" so only admins can create but anyone can join.

"Or allow any person within the group to create a room. To help admins keep their communities safe, admins will have the ability to delete any video chat room," said Facebook. Messenger Rooms: Facebook's WhatsApp for Web to Integrate with New Video Conferencing Tool to Take on Zoom and Other Video Platforms.

If a group has post approvals on, Admins will be the only ones who can create a Room, unless the admin changes the setting. For groups that don't have post approvals on, the default will be anyone in the group can create a Room, it added. To help people connect more easily and accurately, Facebook has started to roll out the ability to mark a Facebook Event as an "Online Event."

Rooms will only be available for Private Online Events, and there is a limit of 50 people who can join the Room. Facebook said it is also bringing back ‘Live With' feature and will introduce new features in the coming weeks to make the experience more interactive. ‘Live With' lets users invite another person into the Facebook Live broadcast, no matter where they are in the world. ‘Live With' is available on iOS, Android, and desktop.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcut will soon be available on WhatsApp's Web version. It will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their PCs and laptops.