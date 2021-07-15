San Francisco, July 15: Facebook has announced that it is planning to invest over $1 billion in programmes that give creators new ways to earn money for the content they create on Facebook and Instagram.

This investment will include new bonus programmes that pay eligible creators for hitting certain milestones when they use creative and monetisation tools.

"We'll also provide seed funding for creators to produce their content. Our goal is to help as many creators as possible find sustainable, long-term success on our apps," the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday. Instagram Launches New Security Checkup Tool To Secure Users.

The company said that it is introducing bonus programmes that will reward a wide variety of creators for sharing great content that people enjoy. Bonuses will also help creators understand which content performs best for them.

"Bonus programs will be seasonal, evolving and expanding over time," the company said.

"While some bonus programs are already available to select creators by invitation, such as our Badges and Stars Challenges, we will launch a dedicated place for bonuses within the Instagram app this summer, and in the Facebook app in the fall, where creators can learn about bonuses available to them," it added.

The first bonus opportunities on Facebook, available by invitation now, help creators earn more while learning how to create content that can be monetised.

The IGTV ads bonus, available now to creators in the US, allows creators to earn a one-time bonus for signing up for IGTV ads, which enables them to earn a share of revenue when ads run during their videos.

The badges in Live bonus, available now to creators in 11 countries, rewards creators when they meet certain milestones with badges, such as going Live with another account.

The Reels Summer bonus, launching in the coming weeks to creators in the US, will pay creators for creating great Reels content on Instagram.

Creators can find the Reels summer bonus in the new Bonuses section of the Instagram app and will earn based on how their reels perform.

"This investment brings together our many programs and initiatives across the company that support creators and enables them to earn a sustainable income on our apps," the company said.

"It complements our growing suite of monetization tools - earning ad revenue through in-stream and IGTV ads; fan support via Badges, Stars, fan subscriptions and paid online events; partnering with brands via branded content and affiliate; and creator shopping tools," it added.

