San Francisco: Facebook on Thursday announced its users can now transfer photos and videos directly to two additional services -- Dropbox and Koofr -- using its new data portability tool. While the file hosting service Dropbox provides one organised place content and all the collaboration around it, Koofr, which is based on the root for "suitcase" in some European languages, provides safe and private online storage for all your files in one place. Facebook to Stop Australian Publishers From Sharing News on Its Platform.

"Our photo and video transfer tool is based on code developed through the open source Data Transfer Project," Steve Satterfield, Director of Privacy and Public Policy said in a blog post. "From there, you can now select Dropbox or Koofr, in addition to Google Photos, and we plan to expand this list soon," he said.

You can access this tool in Facebook settings within Your Facebook Information. Earlier this year, Facebook rolled out a photo and video transfer tool with Google Photos. Last year, Facebook published a white paper that explores the privacy questions as it builds a new generation of data portability tools. Facebook said it will continue to develop products that take into account the feedback it has received, like "a portability tool that allows people to transfer their Facebook photos and videos to other services".

The company last month submitted official comments to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ahead of its September 22 public workshop "to examine the potential benefits and challenges to consumers and competition raised by data portability". After months of negotiations, Facebook reached an agreement with the FTC in July last year that provides a comprehensive new framework for protecting people's privacy and the information.

In reaching this settlement, it agreed to pay a $5 billion penalty -- multiple times what any previous company has paid the FTC -- in order to resolve allegations that it violated users' privacy in the Cambridge Analytica scandal involving 87 million users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).