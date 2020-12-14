Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2020 is all set to begin in India from December 18, 2020 and will last till December 22, 2020. During this sale, several smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, TVs and appliances will be offered with decent discounts. The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI Bank to provide 10 percent instant cashback on SBI cards. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to this sale i.e on December 17, 2020 at 12 noon. Here are the top deals from the upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2020. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Laptops, Accessories, Smart TVs & More.

Flikart Big Savings Day Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Realme 6 with 64GB internal storage is being listed on Flipkart at Rs 14,999. During the big Savings Day Sale 2020, Realme 6 models will be offered from Rs 12,999. Realme 6i will be available for Rs 11,999.

Flipkart Big Saving Days from 18th to 22nd Dec. Get ready to celebrate great offers! — Flipkart (@Flipkart) December 14, 2020

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 13,999. Samsung Galaxy F41 with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage will be listed at Rs 15,499 during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2020. Customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 1,000. Apple iPhone XR will be available from Rs 38,999 with no-cost EMI options. In addition to this, smartphones such as Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo F15, iPhone SE, LG G8X ThinQ will be offered with a decent discount.

Flikart Big Savings Day Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

True Wireless Earbuds from popular brands such as Realme, Boat, JBL and more will be offered with up to 60 percent off. Laptops and desktops such as HP 14s Core i3 10th Gen, Dell G3 Core i7 10th Gen, MSI GL65 Leopard Core i7 10th Gen, HP 14 Core i5, Asus VivoBook 15 Core i3 7th Gen & more will be listed on Flipkart with up to 40 percent off during the Big Savings Day Sale 2020. Apple Watch Series 3 models, Fitbit Inspire, Galaxy Watch 46mm, Amazfit Bip, Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + cellular 40mm & several other watches will be available with massive discounts.

