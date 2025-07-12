New Delhi, July 12: Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 is now live, unlocking discounts on smartphones, electronics products and gadgets for its customers across India. Starting at midnight on Saturday and will run till July 17. The GOAT sale 2025 is open to everyone as no special membership is needed.

While Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is restricted to Prime members, Flipkart’s event allows access to all users. Flipkart Plus members, however, received early access to deals a day earlier, on Friday. From smartphones to tablets and audio accessories, the sale brings price cuts across top categories. Bank offers are also available, which allows users to get even more value through additional discounts. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Goes Live for Prime Members: Check Deals, Discount and Offers on Samsung S24 Ultra, iPhone 16e, OnePlus 13 and More.

If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone or want to upgrade your old one, this could be the right time. The GOAT Sale 2025 includes discounts on Smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. Some of the biggest brands are part of the event, offering their popular devices at lower prices.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Bank Offers

Flipkart has teamed up with select banks for letting its customers to save more through instant card offers. Flipkart GOAT sale 2025 is offering extra savings with up to 10% instant discounts on purchases made using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards. Interested customers can also lower their final payment by using eligible UPI options or redeeming their Flipkart SuperCoins at checkout for additional value.

Flipkart GOAT Deals 2025 on Smartphones

Flipkart GOAT Sale brings significant price drops on smartphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, and more. During the Flipkart GOAT Sale, the standard iPhone 16 with 128GB storage is also listed at a reduced price of INR 69,999, down from its original price of INR 79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus with 128GB storage is now selling at INR 79,999, offering a flat drop from its usual INR 89,900. OnePlus Nord CE5 Sale Goes Live in India, Features MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex Chipset and 7,100mAh Battery; Check Price and Other Details.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at INR 52,999, while the 128GB variant is priced lower at INR 46,999. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with 512GB storage is listed at INR 44,999, and the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with 8GB+256GB can be grabbed for INR 22,999. The Nothing Phone 3a with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available at INR 24,999 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro with the same configuration is available at INR 28,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).